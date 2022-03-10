Skip to main content

Ravens Reportedly Shopping Miles Boykin

Wide receiver never found role in Baltimore.

OWINGS MILLS Md. — The Ravens have too many wide receivers than possible touches.

As a result, they want to thin the ranks.

Miles Boykin appears to be the odd man out.

The Ravens are seeking a trade partner for Boykin, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Baltimore is likely seeking a second-day pick for Boykin. 

Boykin had a limited role with the Ravens since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft from Notre Dame.

Last season, Boykin was limited by an early injury and played primarily on special teams over eight games, totaling a career-high 144 snaps. He managed just one reception for 6 yards on offense. 

He had a career-high four touchdown receptions in 2020

The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers and want to give those players more opportunities with quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

However, Boykin has solid size — 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — and is a good blocker. He had an impressive combine before his rookie year and ran 4.42 40-yard dash.

Boykin has a base salary of $2.1 million in 2022, so he is certainly worth the risk for a team in need of a hardworking wide receiver that still has potential.

 

