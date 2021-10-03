Ravens Return to Denver Where They Had One of Their Greatest Games.

Baltimore is looking for its first win in Denver since the “Mile High Miracle” in the 2012 AFC divisional playoffs.

In that game, Flacco heaved a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones with under a minute left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Then-rookie kicker Justin Tucker sent Baltimore to the AFC championship with a 47-yard field goal to secure the 38-35 win.

The Ravens upset the Patriots 28-13 at Gillette Stadium before holding off the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII where Flacco was named MVP.

Overall, the regular-season series between Baltimore and Denver is tied, 6-6, with the Ravens winning the last game played in 2018 (27-14 at M&T Bank Stadium). Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series, 2-0, while under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 4-3 against Denver overall.

This game will feature a new cast of players.

Both quarterbacks hail from the University of Louisville.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (86.4 qbr). He leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average. He missed two days of practice this week with a sore back but is expected to play.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has played exceptional, throwing for 827 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens are 2-1 and three of their games have come down to the fourth quarter or overtimes. Baltimore has beaten Kansas City and Detroit and has lost to Las Vegas.

Denver is 3-0 with their victory coming against teams that are a combined 0-9 (Jaguars, Jets and Giants).