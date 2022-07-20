Ravens Offense Getting Back to 'Revolutionary' Ways?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were going to "revolutionize" the NFL with their offense in 2019.

Indeed, they had one of the league's most prolific attacks that season.

The Ravens finished with 3,296 yards rushing — the most by any team in NFL history during a season.

They also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season.

Baltimore ranked first in the league with 33.2 points per game.

The goal is to get back to that type of dominance.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, missed five games last season. He will be the biggest difference-maker this season if he stays healthy.

"He’s extremely motivated, extremely hungry," tight end Mark Andrews said about Jackson. "We’ll be ready to go, and I’m confident that he’s going to be ready and show everybody what he’s got, and what type of hunger he’s got right now.”

The Ravens were decimated with injuries last season and had 25 players on IR, including both running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Tight end Nick Boyle was limited to five games because he was still hampered by a knee injury he sustained the previous year.

All of those players are expected to get back on the field at some point this year.

The Ravens added a pair of tight ends in the 2022 draft — Charlier Kolar and Isaiah Likely — expected to make an impact in their rookie years.

As a result, the team is confident they can get back to the type of production they had in 2019.

“I think with just having all these guys, we’re going to have the ability … I think [when] you look at last year, we got a little thin at times," Andrews said. "There’s a lot of guys in our room that can play football, and we’re only going to get better and better, learn the offense more."