Return of Key Players Offsets Losses of Ravens Quarterbacks

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were down to their undrafted rookie, third-string quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Baltimore had reinforcements at other spots on the roster and these players had a key role in the 16-14 victory.

Here is the Breakdown:

Running back J.K. Dobbins

Last appearance: Week 6 vs. New York Giants

Injury: Knee

Impact vs. Steelers: Dobbins had a 44-yard run that set up his own touchdown run in the first quarter. Dobbins finished with a season-high 120 yards on 15 carries. He is not yet back to his rookie form because of the injury, but Dobbins revitalized a run game that struggled in recent weeks.

Snaps vs. Steelers: 26 (43 percent)

Safety Marcus Williams

Last appearance: Week 5 vs. Cincinnati

Injury: Wrist

Impact vs. Steelers: Williams had a key interception just outside the end zone that stalled a potential scoring drive. Despite missing seven games, he leads the Ravens with four interceptions. Williams is an impact player that will help provide a deeper foundation for the secondary, which has been susceptible to big plays this season.

Snaps vs. Steelers: 54 (98 percent)

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Last appearance: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

Injury: Ankle

Impact vs. Steelers: Stanly's impact on the offensive line can not be overstated. He is playing at a Pro Bowl level when he is in the lineup and provides veteran leadership. With Stanley back in the lineup, the Ravens ran for 215 yards against a physical Pittsburgh defense. The key now is for Stanley to stay healthy for the final, playoff push.

Snaps vs. Steelers: 61 (100 percent)