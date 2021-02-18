HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Rob Ryan Ready to Add Another Championship to Family Legacy

Family has long legacy in the NFL.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rob Ryan has been around the NFL for most of his life and understands what it means to win a championship.

His father, Buddy Ryan, was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. The elder Ryan was also part of two Super Bowl champions — the Jets and Bears — as an assistant. 

Brother Rex Ryan was a highly regarded defensive coordinator for the Ravens and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Giants in Tampa, Fla. 

Rob Ryan has also carved out a solid coaching career that has spanned more than two decades and he is now the inside linebackers coach for Baltimore. He was part of Super Bowl championships with New England as a linebackers coach in 2002 and 2003. 

Rob Ryan is looking forward to helping the Ravens add a third championship to their trophy case. 

"When you know you made a great decision, it just brings so much life to you and energy and you just can't wait to come to work every day," Rob Ryan told the Ravens website.   

Ryan replaces Mike Macdonald, who was recently named the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

The path to the Ravens follows a distinguished career where he served as defensive coordinator for the Raiders (2004-2008), Browns (2009-2010), Cowboys (2011-2012) and Saints (2013-2015). Ryan was the Bills' assistant head coach and defense in 2016 and last served as the inside linebackers coach for Washington (2019). 

Ryan also has some familiarity with Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale worked when they were both with the Raiders in 2004 to 2008. 

Now, the question is whether another Ryan can help bring home a Lombardi Trophy. 

“It’s such a great atmosphere," Ryan told the Ravens. "Everything’s focused on winning. Everybody has the team is bigger than everything else." 

