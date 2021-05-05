Greg Roman: 'People Are Going to See From Us That They Haven’t Seen Before'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the most dominant rushing attack in the NFL.

While they've made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons with that strategy, offensive coordinator Greg Roman knows the team needs more balance.

The Ravens are making the necessary adjustments.

"I don’t think there’s a lot that we have to do from an infrastructure standpoint," Roman said. "There are definitely some things that we’re doing, right now to evolve, and there are definitely some things people are going to see from us that they haven’t seen before. Our staff is working really hard and diligently on that for this upcoming season.

"When you really look at who you have to beat in the AFC these days, you’ve got to have talent everywhere. There are some really good teams out there, and I really feel great about what we’re building here. Schematically-wise, though, we’re always going to change a little bit, and I’d probably say more so this year than we did last year.”

Ravens eneral manager Eric DeCosta has prioritized adding more playmaking wide receivers this offseason, The team added veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency and then selected Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft,

Baltimore also has Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche competing for targets.

"We’re very happy the way it played out," DeCosta said. "We’re excited. But I also want to say that we feel really, really good about the guys that are already on the campus. Those guys are going to compete, they’re good players, [and] they’re going to help us win a lot of games. All we’ve done really is just kind of stack the deck and create a lot of competition.”