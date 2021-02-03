Ravens Potential Draft Target: Purdue Wide Receiver Rondale Moore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore is a highly regarded draft prospect despite limited playing time over the past two seasons.

He could be a key addition for the Ravens, who were ranked last in the NFL with 171.2 yards passing per game. The Ravens will undoubtedly look to add a playmaking wide receiver in this year's draft, possibly with the 27th overall selection.

Here's a look at Moore

Size: 5-foot-9, 181 pounds

2020 Stats: 35 receptions, 270 yards, 0 touchdowns over three games

Pros: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Moore has the elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. This would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch. He was a highly-touted prospect out of high school and gained national exposure as a true freshman with 12 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State

Cons: Moore played in seven games over the last two seasons because of injuries and opting out of the Big Ten season because of concerns with COVID-19 and to prepare for this year's draft. His size could be an issue with physical NFL cornerbacks and press coverage. Moore also needs to do a better job catching the ball with his hands.

Quote: Moore: "Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt-out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life."

Outlook: Moore is considered a bit of a wild card in this draft because of his limited playing time over the past two seasons. However, there is little doubt that he would be a key playmaker for an NFL offense. However, Moore has the same characteristics as Marquise Brown and the Ravens do have other needs to address in this draft.