Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens

Baltimore Ravens left tackle playing at high level.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens.

Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Not bad for a player that missed most of the past two seasons with an ankle injury. 

“I don’t think there was a point I really doubted I’d get back to this level," Stanley said. "I just knew if I got the right amount of time and attention to what I knew I needed, I knew I could come back and play at a high level.”

Stanley did not want to rush back into the Ravens' lineup. He tried that last year, aggravated his ankle injury, and lasted just one game.

Stanley finally made his debut in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well. He played 22 offensive snaps and had 13 pass-blocking attempts, allowing zero pressures, according to the analytics.

"I knew especially coming off the injury the second time, the challenges that I faced being in shape, trying to get in shape without being able to put any weight on one foot really," Stanley said. "I did a lot of different hybrid-type workouts, a lot of core stuff, and just really stayed consistent about it. I think that was the biggest thing for me, is just being consistent and doing things six days a week throughout the whole offseason. It may not have been heavy lifting every day, but I just did a little something every day and just kept building on that.”

The Ravens offensive line has played effectively for much of the season. Stanley has helped stabilize their play and helps keep quarterback Lamar Jackson upright, 

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Stanley is a tough matchup for any edge rusher.

“I don’t see much difference from before the injury really," Roman said. "Maybe a little rust here and there, but he’s pretty close to where he was. When he left with the injury, he was probably playing as well, if not better, than any tackle in football. So, he’s nosing around that right now. It’s a week-to-week thing. So, he’s focused on this week’s performance, and it’s going to be a tough challenge against this team.” 

