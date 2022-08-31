Skip to main content

Ronnie Stanley Restructures Deal, Gives Ravens More Cap Funds

Baltimore insulates itself in case of an injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens restructured the contract of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, converting $8.4 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

The move creates $6.3 million in 2022 cap space, according to ESPN

This is the second time in just over a month the Ravens have been able to create more cap space by restructuring a contract.

In July, the team created $7.2 million in available funds by converting $8.96 million of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s $10 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Baltimore now has $13.4 million available by restructuring both Humphrey and Stanley.

This is key because the Ravens will need money in case there is an injury and the Ravens need to add a free agent.

The Ravens were decimated with injuries last season and did not have the available funds to absorb those losses.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens were active during free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and nose guard Michael Pierce. The Ravens also re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

The team also signed all 11 of its draft picks.

Baltimore is also trying to reach an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson and that has been a key area of focus over the past several months.

The deal with Stanley doesn't bode well for those negotiations. 

GM Eric DeCosta has experience dealing with a tight cap and dealt with a similar issue in 2020. 

Now, he has more financial flexibility.

"One of my regrets this year is that when the salary cap went down to whatever it was, $182 million or something in that range, that hurt our ability to be flexible during the season," DeCosta said. "Then when we got hit with all these injuries that we did, as you all know, we then took on a lot more money on the cap. We had to sign more players. We had to activate a lot more players. We had to elevate more guys on gameday." 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download
News

Ravens Still Have Areas to Address Despite Finalizing Roster

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18856963
News

Ravens Official Final Roster Breakdown

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18908866
News

Isaiah Likely: Ravens Biggest Preseason Winner

By Todd Karpovich
62f545b94d094807bb085a55c66943bf
News

Availability for Ronnie Stanley Could Be Game-Time Decision for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18942027
News

Ravens Had Several NFL Stat Leaders for 2022 Preseason

By Todd Karpovich
Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 6.17.28 AM
News

Lamar Jackson Engages on Social Media About Contract, Dolphins Jersey

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18857710
News

Ravens Focused on Improving Interior Pass Rush

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17412811
News

Tony Jefferson Mulls Future As Ravens Finalize Roster

By Todd Karpovich