Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out for Patriots Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was ruled out for the Week 3 game against the New England Patriots after being limited in practice.

That means Pat Mekari will make the start at left tackle.

It's uncertain when Stanley might return to the lineup.

“I really think it’s kind of getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish," coach John Harbaugh said. "Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. [He is] very sound, very strong. He’s in great shape, maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in some ways since he’s been here; I don’t know, it’s hard to compare, but he’s doing really well that way. So, when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”

Last year, Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the injury.

That left not only a huge void at tackle but also handicapped the Ravens in the free-agent market because of Stanley's salary, which amounted to $10 million in salary-cap space.

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame.

In 2019, Stanley earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after helping Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

In November 2020, Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million one week before being carted off the field in the first quarter against the Steelers with an ankle injury.

That was the setback that continues to hamper him.