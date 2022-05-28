Ravens Rookie Kyle Hamilton 'Breakout Candidates for 2022'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton already looks comfortable in the Ravens secondary.

It's been a smooth transition for the first-round pick from Notre Dame and is he wearing the green dot in his helmet to convey defensive plays.

Hamilton has been named as a "breakout candidate for the 2022 NFL season" by Pro Football Focus.

Hamilton fell into Baltimore's lap in the middle of the first round, most likely because his slower-than-expected 40-yard dash tanked his stock. However, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has absurd length and fantastic eyes in coverage, and he is still one of the most explosive athletes in the class. He recorded 22 combined pass breakups and interceptions in his three-year college career — and only five Power Five safeties have recorded more than 15 over that span. Hamilton was a true playmaker at Notre Dame, and he now joins a Ravens secondary that recently add

The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary.

Rookie Kyle Hamilton already looks comfortable in the Ravens secondary.



However, they had little choice but to take Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft.

Hamilton has the potential to be a solid NFL player for years to come.

Last season at Notre Dame, Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, had 35 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions. He has exceptional range and is a solid hitter. Hamilton has drawn comparisons to Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

He fit perfectly into the Ravens system and the team is excited about his upside.

“It’s pretty surreal, just being out here and being a Baltimore Raven," Hamilton said. "It’s a dream come true. I get the opportunity to come out here, get better, make mistakes and learn from them. I have great coaches who have been helping me throughout this weekend, and I’m excited to build on it.”