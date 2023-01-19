Roquan Smith Takes Home Prestigious Award

Roquan Smith changed the entire dynamic of the Ravens defense when he entered the lineup and patrolled the middle of the field.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Roquan Smith won this past season's Butkus Award, which goes to the NFL"s top linebacker.

Smith was also named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and made his first Pro Bowl for 2022-23. He was named the Ravens' MVP by local media after playing in nine regular-season games with the team after being acquired from the Bears.

Smith is the fourth player to ever win the award in college and professional football, joining Patrick Willis (Ole Miss, 49ers), Von Miller (Texas A&M, Broncos), and Luke Kuechly (Bostom College, Panthers).

Smith changed the entire dynamic of the defense when he entered the lineup and patrolled the middle of the field.

He agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million.

That deal makes Smith the highest-paid at his position in NFL history.

He was third on the team with 86 tackles. Smith also had two sacks and an interception. In his nine games with the Ravens, they have allowed 14.7 points — second-fewest in NFL.

"As a player, he just has a great motor; he doesn’t stop," fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "If you watch film, you see every play he runs to the ball non-stop with his hair on fire and really lights somebody up. Then as a guy, [he is] the most talkative guy in the [meeting] room. He’s an all-around good guy; a great player, a physical player. How he acts as a person, you wouldn’t take him to be such a physical guy, but yes.”