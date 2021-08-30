Ravens Running Back Ty'Son Williams Grabs Opportunity

OWINGS MILLS, Md.—Ty'Son Williams knew he had an uphill battle to make the Ravens final roster.

Baltimore led the NFL in rushing yards over the past two seasons and had three running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — entrenched on the depth chart.

Still, Williams emerged as the most efficient runner during training camp and he put himself in a position to make the final roster.

Now that Dobbins is out with a season-ending knee injury, Williams is poised to make the final 53.

"Ty’Son has had a great camp. He has done well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Last season, Williams spent all but one game on the Ravens' practice squad. He has signed a Reserve/Future contract with Baltimore on Jan. 18, 2021.

Williams, 6-foot, 220 pounds, was given increased opportunities in this year's training camp.

In the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Williams had 10 carries for 41 yards. He also caught all five targets for 23 yards.

In the second game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had another 10 carries for 47 yards with a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 15 yards.

In the third preseason game against Washington, Williams had four carries for 42 yards.

Those performances caught the attention of coaches. The key is now is for Williams to play well on special teams to add value to the roster and get on the field.

“I just want to see how he goes out, how he executes our gameplan and the things we’re asking him to do," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "Is he being physical? Is he running? That’s just a really big part of what we do. If you can do those things and you earn a spot on this team, well then you know what?

"We’ll find a role for you and we’ll make it work. Similar to what we’ve done with some other guys on our team, it’s not just him. There are a lot of guys who are working hard, executing and doing the things that we want to get done.”

The Ravens announced their final roster on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Expect Williams to be part of the team.