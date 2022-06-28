Skip to main content

Versatility Will Be Key for Ravens Running Backs

Ravens have running backs who can catch the ball.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have put an increased focus on the running backs catching the ball out of the backfield. 

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is confident the players on the current roster have the ability to take this strategy to the next level.

"If we have guys that really display that skill set, then we’ll definitely do that," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "There have been times here in the past … A couple of years ago, we had a very fruitful passing game with the ’backs out of the backfield. So, that’s something we’re really trying to do more of this year.”

The Ravens expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to be back on the field after suffering season-ending knee injuries last year.

Justice Hill, who also suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, is already back at practice.

The Ravens also drafted Tyler Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft and he is a versatile running back who has shown good hands at the voluntary workouts. He has many of the same skills as Ray Rice.

"The movement skills are really good," Roman said about Badie. "You saw a few jump cuts he made there, saw him out of the backfield a couple of times, so I’m starting to see some real versatility there. We’ll see how it goes once the pads come on. I mean, we’re working hard, we’re getting a lot done, but we are running around in our shorts. When the pads come on, then you get a true indication.”

All of the Ravens' running backs are capable of catching the ball out of the backfield. 

Roman wants to utilize these skills even more and it could add an intruding element to the offense. 

