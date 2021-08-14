Ravens-Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Jackson Could Play Series or Two

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could play a series or two against the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game, a source told Raven Country.

Jackson missed the first week of training camp because of COVID-19. H returned to practice on Aug. 7 and did not show any ill effects from the illness.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was non-committal this week when asked whether Jackson would be able to play.

"I have, but I’m not sharing any of that, probably. We have a rotation for every different person," Harbaugh responded when asked whether he made a decision about whether Jackson would play. "Generally, we kind of balance it out among our starters. Every preseason game is pretty much the same, but for specific players, age-related, position-related, we’ll approach it individually that way.”

The Ravens are missing key players on the offensive line, most notably left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Kevin Zeitler. So, it could be risky playing Jackson.

Bateman Injury Update

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman underwent core-muscle surgery and is looking to get back on the field in six to eight weeks. That means he could still feasibly play in the regular-season opener against the Raiders, but that's overly optimistic.

Opportunity on Young Wide Receivers

The Ravens will like by without wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. In addition, Sammy Watkins will also get limited snaps. This means that James Proche and Devin Duvernay will get the start and get the chance to play for an extended time. Proche has been one of the best players in training camp, while Duvernay has been steady. Several other young wide receivers, most notably Tylan Wallace, Jayon Moore and Binjimen Victor, will get an opportunity to flash.

Offensive Line Missing Key Parts

The Ravens will be without Stanley (ankle) and Zeitler (foot). Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has missed most of the past two practices, This means Tyre Phillips will play at one of the spots at tackle. Patrick Mekari can play tackle or add depth at guard and center. Ben Powers will see some action at right and/or left guard. Trystan Colon will back up Bradley Bozeman at center. It's not ideal, but the Ravens will have a better idea of their depth on the offensive line.