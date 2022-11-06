Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans.

"Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."

Here are more betting trends from FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | NO: (+118)

Spread: BAL: -2.5 (-115) | NO: +2.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

"Both of these teams enter Monday night banged up. The Ravens will be without their top wide receiver in Rashod Bateman (foot) and tight end Mark Andrews is not 100% healthy due to a shoulder issue," Rupp analyzed. "Veteran wideout Michael Thomas is still dealing with a lingering toe injury for New Orleans.

"The edge here has to go to Baltimore because of the advantage it has at QB. Jackson is taking care of the football his season, tallying 15 touchdown passes compared to only 6 interceptions. The same thing cannot be said about Andy Dalton & Jameis Winston, who have combined for 9 interceptions.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Saints 20

Other trends

Baltimore 6-2 straight up in its last eight games against New Orleans

The total has hit the under in four of Baltimore's last five games.

New Orleans is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games on a Monday.