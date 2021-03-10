How Will Lower Cap Affect Ravens Potential Free-Agent Targets?

The NFL salary cap will be $182.5 million, an 8% decrease from last year, according to multiple reports.

That means the Ravens will have just under $20 million to spend in the free-agent market, which ranks 13th among all teams, according to Overthecap.com.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta, however, has already been working around the reduced salary cap so there ahead with their free-agency planning.

Now, the question is whether the Ravens will pursue a veteran wide receiver, an interior offensive lineman or an outside linebacker adept at taking down opposing quarterbacks.

"We look at recent deals that have taken place [and] players that have recently signed to try to get a sense of what the market is going to be," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. "The hardest thing is to assess veteran players that are being terminated now versus the clump of free agents that will be available next week.

There have been reports the Ravens are not going to splurge on some of the marquee wide receivers that are available and expensive, such as Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay.

As a result, the team could pursue less costly options, such as Corey Davis, Sammy Watkins or A.J. Green, or add a playmaker in the draft.

There are numerous solid players available this offseason, most notably guard Brandon Scherff (Washington), tackles Trent Williams (San Francisco), guard Joe Thuney (New England), and center Corey Linsley (Green Bay). The upcoming draft also is full of potential playmakers on the offensive line.

Despite having some flexibility, expect the Ravens to tread carefully in the free-agent market.

Baltimore has to consider potential extensions for quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, among other players.

DeCosta said the team will likely place a second-round tender on running back Gus Edwards.

"If you think about the salary cap like an ice cream cake, there’s only so much to go around, and at some point, late at night, if you’re hungry, you might eat a big piece of that cake, which leaves less for everybody else," DeCosta said. "So, it’s a work in progress."