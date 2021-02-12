Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Sammy Watkins is not the biggest name in the free-agent market for wide receivers.

Nonetheless, Watkins could be a boost to the Ravens' beleaguered passing game and provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another threat downfield.

Here's a breakdown of Watkins signing with Baltimore.

Pros: Watkins was a highly-touted player from Clemson and was the fourth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 draft. He also spent one season with the Rams (2017) before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He'll turn 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Cons: Watkins has dealt with injuries throughout his career. This past season, he missed six games with a calf injury. Over his career, Watkins has missed 26 games because of injuries and played in all 16 games just once — his rookie year in Buffalo. This past season, he finished with 37 receptions on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games. Watkins has also been prone to some drops over the past couple of seasons. The Chiefs, Bears, Patriots and Lions could also be. interested in Watkins.

Outlook: Watkins would be an asset to the Ravens if they decide to pursue him. He would bring toughness to Baltimore, similar to Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith. The Ravens' offense needs a hard-nosed player. In addition, Watkins would be affordable at about $10 million per season. He would also provide Baltimore with a winning attitude after appearing in the Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons with the Chiefs.