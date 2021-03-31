Ravens 2021 Schedule Has Become Increasingly Tougher

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the addition of the Los Angeles Rams as the 17th game, the Ravens now play six teams in the 2021 regular season that made the playoffs last year.

The NFL officially added the extra regular-season game this week and reduced the preseason from four to three games.

The Ravens will host the Rams in the extra game based on the formula set by the NFL that has the NFC West playing the AFC North. The Ravens and Rams were both second-place finishers in their divisions so they get matched up.

It adds another tough matchup to Baltimore's schedule that now has a half-dozen teams that made the playoffs in 2020:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Brown

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

The Ravens other games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. None of those teams made the postseason.

Last year, Baltimore finished 11-5 and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round of the AC players. The Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 in the divisional round.

This offseason, the Ravens added offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency. Baltimore also re-signed defensive end Derek Wolfe, linebacker Pernell McPhee and tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser agreed to a four-year contract extension and the Ravens brought back safety Geno Stone, who was the seventh-round draft pick in 2020 before being released.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings.