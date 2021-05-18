Ravens Top 5 Matchups of 2021 Season

The Ravens have the NFL's second-toughest schedule and each week will bring intrigue.

Baltimore also has five prime-time matchups, tied for most in the league.

However, there are a few matchups that stand out as the Ravens tries to win the third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Here are the top 5 games of the 2021 season.

5. Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept, 13, 8:15 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

The Ravens play in a prime destination for the regular-season opener when they travel to Las Vegas for a Monday Night Football matchup. The average ticket price is $944, according to Vivid Seats. The Ravens will compete against two former players in Las Vegas — defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Willi Snead. It will also be the first of five prime-time games. Baltimore will unveil a new offense behind Lamar Jackson with potentially more explosive plays downfield with a revamped group of wide receivers.

4. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

The new-look Rams will come to M&T Bank Stadium as the 17th game added to the schedule. Matthew Stafford will start at quarterback following a blockbuster trade with the Lions. But perhaps more intriguing is the rivalry between cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey. Of course, Peter was traded from the Rams so they could acquire Ramsey. "I felt disrespected. In the sense of, yeah, you can trade me. That’s part of the business," Peters said on Aqib Talib’s podcast. "But two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s— I do, maybe a little bit different. If we want to play this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s— was disrespectful to me.”

3. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

The regular-season finale in Baltimore could decide the division. No matter what the stakes, pride will be on the line. This game between the Ravens or Steelers could decide the division or impact playoff seeding. The NFL is confident one of those two dynamics will come into play and that's why this game was scheduled for the last of the season.

2. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

The schedule makers didn't do the Ravens any favors. The Ravens play the Browns twice in three weeks,.But Cleveland has its bye sandwiched between those games, Baltimore plays at Pittsburgh between those weeks. It will be the first game in Cleveland since Jackson emerged from the locker room with cramps and led the Ravens to a stunning 47-42 victory, This game will go a long with deciding the AFC North.

1. Kansas City, Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 19, 8:20 p.m. M&T Bank Stadium

To be the best, you have to beat the best. The Chiefs come into M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time matchup. Last year, Kansas City rolled to a 34-20 victory — their third straight win over Baltimore. The Ravens admittedly need to get over that hump and this game could set the tone for the entire season. Fans will be allowed back in M&T Bank Stadium, which will lead to a raucous atmosphere. Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. Enough said.