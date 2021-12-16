Ravens Injury-Plagued Secondary Faces Huge Challenge With Aaron Rodgers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh considers Aaron Rodgers to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Baltimore faces a huge challenge against Rodgers and the Packers in Week 15 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens' secondary is missing three starters and they will have to be prepared for Rodgers to throw the ball 40 times against them.

Even when opponents play excellent coverage against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he can still find ways to win the battle.

I think he actually runs the offense," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, they have great coaches, and [Packers head coach Matt LaFleur] Coach LaFleur does an amazing job, but you can see his [Aaron Rodgers’] fingerprints all over the offense. It has a lot of the classic West Coast elements that have been in Green Bay for years and years and years. He understands where to go with the ball. He understands how to uncover defenses. He’s accurate. He’s timely. He understands where the chains are at [and] what the down and distance situation is.

"That’s what a quarterback of the caliber does – he just operates the type of passing offense they run, and he runs, really well. That’s what your challenge is.”

Rodgers has thrown for 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he is hampered by a fractured toe and will not be mobile.

The Ravens will need to keep him under pressure to stop him from constantly attacking their injury-marred secondary. Rodgers' favorite target is Davante Adams, who has 1,204 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

The Ravens are ranked 31st against the pass, allowing 266.1 yards per game.

Rodgers has gone 2-1 against the Ravens over his career, throwing for 643 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions,

“I really haven’t played him much, to be honest with you," Harbaugh said. "There are very few times that a team I’ve been coaching has played Aaron Rodgers, per se. He was out the last time [we played Green Bay]. I think we played him two times ago here, [and] he played really well. I know one thing; he got away from pressure. He was a magician at getting out of the grasp of sacks numerous times in that game. I remember that. I didn’t go back and look at that tape from eight years ago – that would’ve been impressive. I can’t claim that. He’s just one of the best ever, no doubt about it.

"Simply put, he’s one of the best ever to play the game at quarterback.”