Ways to Fix Ravens Secondary: Get Healthy, Stay Healthy

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' secondary dealt with numerous issues heading into the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Those challenges help lead to the stunning 42-38 loss where they gave up a staggering 469 yards passing with six touchdowns to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle also had 11 receptions for 171 yards with two scores.

Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury in practice and had to leave the game in the second half. Brandon Stephens was a full scratch with a quad issue.

After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens were already thin at cornerback.

The Ravens did get some good news when Marcus Peters was active for the game. However, Peters was on a "pitch count" and played 44 of the 71 defensive snaps.

Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams were called into action and played 38 and 37 snaps, respectively. Williams, however, also left the game with an ankle injury.

“That’s a part of the game; it’s going to happen," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said about the injuries. "We believe in the guys we have that can step up and make plays for us. We can never use that as an excuse; we have guys that we believe in, and we had opportunities. They just made the plays, and those guys are good, too. It’s the NFL. We have to find a way to make the plays to win the game there, but at the end of the day, today just wasn’t our day.”

The Ravens also dealt with injuries in the secondary last season and finished 32nd in the NFL against the pass. Cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Khalil Dorsey joined Humprey and Peters on IR.

Coach John Harbaugh does not want a repeat of that performance and can only hope that the Dolphins' game is not another bad omen.

The bottom line is the Ravens need to stay healthy and Harbaugh has already altered the practice schedule to accomplish that goal.

However, injuries are an issue a coach cannot totally control, but the Ravens need to keep their players on the field to reach the playoffs.

There are bigger challenges ahead with Buffalo's Josh Allen, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady.

The Ravens need to counter with their best playmakers.