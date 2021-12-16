Ravens Secondary Takes Another Hit With Loss of Chuck Clark to COVID

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' secondary could be further shorthanded against the Green Bay Packers after safety Chuck Clark was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore is already missing three other starting defensive backs — cornerback Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott.

As a result, the projected starters will be cornerbacks Anthony Averett (19 career starts)and Chris Westry (2 starts), along with safeties Brandon Stephens (7 starts) and Geno Stone (no starts).

Rodgers has thrown for 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he is hampered by a fractured toe and will not be mobile.

The Ravens will need to keep him under pressure to stop him from constantly attacking their injury-marred secondary. Rodgers' favorite target is Davante Adams, who has 1,204 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

Baltimore is ranked 31st against the pass, allowing 266.1 yards per game.

In addition, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday. It’s the second straight practice he’s missed with a sprained right ankle.

However, the Ravens have still not ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

If Jackson cannot play, backup Tyler Huntley would make his second start of the season.

Also, the Ravens had only three offensive linemen on the 53-man roster fully practiced Thursday — center Bradley Bozeman and guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland.

Tackle Patrick Mekari was limited with a hand injury.

Tackle/guard Tyre Phillips Illness (illness), guard Ben Powers (foot) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee) also did not practice.