Ravens Seize Opportunity, Select Kyle Hamilton in NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens further boosted their secondary by selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Baltimore was able to land Hamilton because of a run on wide receivers and offensive tackles.

There was speculation the Ravens would have taken Florida State defensive end, Jermaine Johnson to boost the pass rush at 14, but apparently, Hamilton was rated higher on their board.

"So why is Hamilton a fit with the Ravens? During his last season at Notre Dame, he spent 20% of his snaps in the box, 27% as a deep safety and 51% in the slot," Pro Football Focus' Conor McQuiston wrote. "Coupling this extreme versatility with his athletic numbers reported by Bruce Feldman in his annual “Freaks List,” there is plenty of reason to believe he can do anything a defense asks him. This doesn’t even mention his ludicrous production statistics, such as his run defense stuff rate, which ranked 39th among all 348 defensive backs that have been drafted since 2015.

"He is particularly interesting with the Ravens because he would be playing with one of the more creative defensive minds in football — Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was more multiple with his single-high and two-high safety looks at Michigan. Macdonald would deploy Hamilton in a variety of roles and solve problems wherever they arise."

Hamilton has the potential to be a solid NFL player for years to come.

Last season, Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, had 35 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions. He has exceptional range and is a solid hitter. Hamilton has drawn comparisons to Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons

Hamilton's accolades included: