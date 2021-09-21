Ravens Sign A Pair of Offensive Tackles to Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, MD. —The Ravens signed two offensive tackles — David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith — to their practice squad.

To make room, the Ravens released linebacker Blake Gallagher and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.



Sharpe was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall), of the 2017 draft. He was waived by the team in September 2018.

Sharpe signed with the Houston Texans to their practice squad on Sept. 12, 2018. He was promoted to the active roster later that month but was also waived on Oct. 31, 2018.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Sharpe was claimed off waivers by the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Sharpe and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Washington in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the same draft on Sept. 1. In the first nine games of the season, Sharpe mainly played a backup role at right tackle. Sharpe started at right tackle Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was waived on August 31, 2021 before being picked up by the Ravens.

Jones-Smith signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following 2018 but was waived during final roster cuts.

He then signed with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He played in all eight games during the 2019 AAF season before the league folded in April 2019.

Jones-Smith then signed with the Miami Dolphins on April 9, 2019, and was waived during final roster cuts.

He signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on Oct. 1, 2019, and was later waived during final roster cuts on September 2020.

Jones-Smith signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad on Sept. 8, 2020, and was elevated to the active roster three separate times. He signed a reserve/future contract in January but was waived in August.