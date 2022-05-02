Ravens Sign Big Class of Rookie Free Agents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the Ravens, the end of the NFL draft means more work in finding rookies to bring into training camp.

Once again, Baltimore has a huge class of rookie free agents that will look to make the roster.

The Ravens have kept at least one undrafted rookie making the original 53-man roster in 17 of the past 18 years.

Here's a breakdown of the class.

Brodarious Hamm, tackle, Auburn

Analysis: Hamm, 6-foot-6, 334 pounds, was a two-year starter at right tackle and 34 career games played. He received the Ken Rice Award as team outstanding lineman and blocker. Hamm was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 but was cleared to play football one year later.

Brodarious Hamm

Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

Analysis: Polk started 13 games in his first season with the Bulldogs and led the SEC with a school-record 105 catches, He also set the single-season program record for receiving yards with 1,046. Polk finished with nine receiving touchdowns, which tied for fourth in single-season Bulldog history. He also became one of only four players in the SEC since 2000 to record 100-plus receptions, 1,000-plus receiving yards and nine or more receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Diego Fagot, ILB, Navy

Analysis: Fagot was a four-year letter winner for Navy and finished his career with 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles. He is just the third player in school history to lead his team in tackles for three straight years.

Chris Moore, S, Georgia State

Analysis: Moore was named to the All-Sun Belt team named by Pro Football Focus . He was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 70 stops, including 4.5 TFL. Has one sack, on interceptions, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

Analysis: Bolden had 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed once from the quarterback spot. Bolden excelled on special teams and added 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards.

Tyler Johnson, DL, Arizona State

Analysis: Johnson was the seventh-highest graded edge defender in the Pac-12 overall (76.5) and fourth among edge defenders in the league on run defense (79.6). The latter is especially notable as Johnson entered the season with a career run defense grade of 53.6. Over his career, he recorded 106 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in 37 games.

Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon

Analysis: Brown started all 14 games for Oregon during his final season of eligibility, leading the Ducks to a 10-win season and appearances in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Valero Alamo Bowl. He completed 250-of-390 passes for 2,989 yards and 18 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Brown also ran for a career-high 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries.

Trevon Clark, WR, California

Analysis: Clark played in 28 career games with 17 starts during his three seasons at Cal and contributed 58 receptions for 931 yards and six touchdowns, as well as two rushes for 26 yards to total 957 all-purpose yards while adding two tackles. Clark finished with career highs of 33 receptions, 658 yards receiving, four touchdown catches and 658 all-purpose yards as a senior in 2021.

Emeka Emezie, WR, North Carolina State

Analysis: Emezie ranks fifth in school history with 169 career receptions. His 2,093 receiving yards is the seventh-best mark in school history. Emezie had 13 career-receiving touchdowns, which ranks 12th in the record book. He caught a pass in 32 straight games - the fifth-longest streak in school history and one of the top streaks nationally. Emezie ranks first among returning ACC players in career receiving yards (2,093), tied for first in receptions (169) and TD receptions (13).

Tre Ford, QB, University of Waterloo

Analysis: Ford was named a Hec Crighton Trophy winner in 2021 as U Sports football's most outstanding player. In six regular-season games last season, he completed 118 passes out of 186 attempts for 1,465 yards with 10 passing touchdowns and four interceptions

Zakoby McClain, ILB, Auburn

Analysis: McClain was a returning starter at linebacker and finished with 267 career tackles. He was named All-SEC 2nd team by the league's coaches.

Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida

Analysis: Moon registered 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and six quarterback hits. Returning in the 2021 season after suffering his third season-ending injury in 2020, he put together his most productive season as a Gator. Across 48 career games, he had 151 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Ricky Person Jr., RB, North Carolina State

Analysis: Person had 455 carries for 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns and caught 57 passes for 482 yards and four scores over his career. However, he dealt with injuries over his first two seasons.

Josh Ross, ILB, Michigan

Analysis: Ross started all 14 games at linebacker; led the defense with a team-high 106 tackles including nine for loss and a shared sack. He also broke up two passes and had eight quarterback hurries to earn his fifth varsity letter. Ross was an All-Big Ten selection.

Charles Wiley, OLB, Texas-San Antonio

Analysis: As a senior, Wiley started all 14 games at outside linebacker. He recorded 36 total tackles, 18 solo stops, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

Denzel Williams, DB, Villanova

Analysis: Williams managed two interceptions for 16 yards and forced a fumble last season. He is a developmental player.

Devon Williams, WR, Oregon

Analysis: Williams layed in 12 of Oregon's 14 games in his final season with the Ducks. He led the team with 557 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Rayshad Nichols, DT, Stephen F. Austin

Analysis: Nichols played in 12 games with nine starts. He is a physical player who had 51 tackles and 10 sacks.

Aron Johnson, OL, South Dakota State

Analysis: Johnson moved across the line to take over starting duties at left tackle and received the team's Offensive Player of the Week accolades for performances in the season opener at Northern Iowa and in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff victory against Southern Illinois. He was a key part of an offensive unit that established a Division I-era-best 231.7 rushing yards per game and limited the opposition to 10 sacks on the season.