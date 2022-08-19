Skip to main content

Report: Ravens Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Baltimore adds a veteran.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens found a veteran wide receiver to add to their young roster, agreeing to a deal with Demarcus Robinson in principle, according to his agency.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Robinson, 27, was released by the Raiders on Tuesday after agreeing to a one-year, $1.187 million deal with them in March. It was a bit of a surprise cut considering the circumstances but the Raiders are deep at wide receiver. 

Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 games.

Robinson struggled last year with Kansas City, finishing with 25 catches for 264 yards with three touchdowns. He managed three catches for 46 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, against the Ravens in Week 2.

Robinson provides a valuable, stabilizing presence for the Ravens, who were counting mostly on two to three-year players to make an impact.

Rashod Bateman will be the Ravens' No. 1 receiver with Devin Duvernay as No, 2. Robinson can grab that No. 3 role with James Proche sidelined with a soft tissue injury,

Robinson, 6-foot-1, 203-pounds, had his best season in 2020 with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he managed just 264 receiving yards with the Raiders. 

