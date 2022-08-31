Skip to main content

Ravens Sign Running Back Kenyan Drake

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed another playmaker that was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two weeks after signing veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after he was cut by Las Vegas, the Ravens inked running back Kenyan Drake, according to his agent. 

Drake, 28, was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft from Alabama by the Miami Dolphins but was traded to the Cardinals in October 2019. That year, he had a career-high 1,162 yards from scrimmage with the Dolphins and Cardinals in 14 games played. 

In 2020, he ran for 1,092 yards from scrimmage in 15 appearances for Arizona. He signed with the Raiders in 2021 where he only started in two of his 12 appearances. Drake had 545 yards rushing and three touchdowns. 

Drake’s strength is as a dual-threat tailback in both the run and passing game, but it’s unlikely he’ll get the starting spot wherever he lands next despite his skillset.

Drake has the versatility to support quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

He will share the backfield with J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Mike Davis. However, Dobbins is coming off a season-ending knee injury and might be held out or limited in Week 1 against the Jets. 

— SI's Joseph Salvador contributed to this report. 

