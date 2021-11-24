Ravens Sign Three to Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad.

Bahar replaces backup Trace McSorley, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week. Bahar, who prepped at nearby Calvert Hall high school and attended Monmouth University, was with the Ravens throughout training camp.

Toliver, an undrafted player from LSU, first signed with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 15 games as a rookie in 2018 and 12 games in 2019. He signed with the Denver Broncos last season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in December.

Jones-Smith was re-signed to the practice squad after being released last week. Jones-Smith has played with five NFL teams and most recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released during final roster cuts.