Harbaugh Confident Sitting Starters in Preseason Won't Hinder Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh erred on the side of caution throughout the Ravens training camp.

He kept most of his regular starters, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Kevin Kevin Zeitler, and cornerback Marlon Humprey, on the sidelines during the preseason games.

Harbaugh also reigned back on the practice schedule and started later in the day so the players' bodies could get acclimated to moving around.

There is some speculation this might lead to a slow start when the regular season begins on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. However, after finishing last season with 19 players on IR, Harbaugh believed he had no choice but to make drastic changes to keep his players healthy.

"It feels different," Harbaugh said. "Sure, we’ve never done it before here. We’ve always played our guys. We haven’t played them as much as Andy [Reid] and Coach [Bill] Belichick do, but we’ve played them more in that world. We’ve been more in that world in the past; we’ve played our guys to some degree.

"So, this is the first time we haven’t played the starters really at all, except for the guys who were younger or we felt needed it. So, we’ll find out. It’s new.”

The Ravens will mostly go into the season with most of the starters healthy. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins also still dealing with the lingering effects of injuries they suffered last year. However, they should be available this season if not ready for Week 1.

Harbaugh wants to be healthy in late November and December when the team is hopefully pushing for an AFC North crown and a playoff berth.

The veteran players say they are ready.

"I feel like in practice we get enough," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "There is a level that a game elevates to that you kind of want to get, but I think that we can get that at practice. We should be getting it at practice. If we’re not getting that at practice, then we’re not practicing hard enough. So, I feel like there have been moments in camp so far where I feel like it was kind of like a game, and I think that helped our young guys be ready and I think that’s why they looked really good in the last preseason game.

"I think that’s probably why we have 21-straight preseason game wins. There’s definitely a formula there, but I don’t think that I need much. If [head] coach [John Harbaugh] asked me, I’m ready to go September 11.”