Ravens Have Five Prime-Time Games in 2021 Schedule

During the NFL’s 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including three at M&T Bank Stadium and two on the road.

The Ravens will also play three (at Las Vegas in Week 1, at Detroit in Week 3 and at Denver in Week 4) of their first four games on the road.

“Like many Ravens fans, we’re fired up to see the NFL schedule, which always provides excitement as we begin to chase the goals we’ve set as a team,” head coach John Harbaugh stated. “We look forward to welcoming our outstanding fans back to M&T Bank Stadium this season. Their enthusiasm for football will help us lock in as we prepare to play at Las Vegas in Week 1.”

· As noted above, Baltimore is scheduled to play five primetime games (at Las Vegas, vs. Kansas City, vs. Indianapolis, at Miami and vs. Cleveland). It marks the third time (2020 and 2011) in franchise history that the Ravens have had five primetime games.

· For the second-straight year, Baltimore hosts an early-season primetime showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will also host a Monday Night Football game in Baltimore for the second-consecutive season when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Ravens will later welcome the Cleveland Browns to M&T Bank Stadium for a Sunday night clash in Week 12.

· The Ravens’ primetime road games include their first-ever trip to Allegiant Stadium to open the season at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, followed by a Thursday night showdown in Miami (Week 10).

· In 2021, Baltimore will play nine games (seven different opponents) against teams that made the postseason in 2020 (Chicago, Cleveland – twice, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh – twice).

· The Ravens will face a 2020 playoff team in seven of their final eight contests. These eight games will be split at home (four) and on the road (four), with three of the season’s final four battles taking place at M&T Bank Stadium.

· The Ravens will not play an AFC North opponent until Week 7 (at Cincinnati), and in return, will square off against a division rival in five of the season’s last seven games.

· For the first time ever, the NFL will complete a 17-game regular season. Baltimore will host Pittsburgh in the 17th game on Jan. 9, 2022 – the latest regular season contest in franchise history. It also marks just the second time (2019) during the John Harbaugh era (since 2008) that the Ravens will close their season against the Steelers.

· With the Los Angeles Rams (Week 17) being added as Baltimore’s ninth home opponent in 2021, the Ravens will host the New Orleans Saints in preseason Week 1 and then travel to Carolina (preseason Week 2) and Washington (preseason Week 3) prior to the start of the regular season.

Other Schedule Notes:

· For the eighth time in team history – and the second-consecutive season – the Ravens will appear on Monday Night Football twice (at Las Vegas and vs. Indianapolis). Baltimore will play at home on Monday night for just the fourth time since head coach John Harbaugh’s 2008 Baltimore arrival. (The Ravens have been scheduled for 14 road Monday night games, including in 2021 at Las Vegas, during Harbaugh’s 14-year tenure.)

· The Ravens will not travel for nearly a month between Weeks 5-9. Baltimore will have home games against Indianapolis (Oct. 11), Los Angeles Chargers (Oct. 17) and Cincinnati (Oct. 24), prior to its Week 8 bye. The Ravens will then host Minnesota in Week 9 before returning to the road in Week 10 (at Miami).

· From Weeks 10-14, four of Baltimore’s five games will be on the road. The Ravens travel to Miami for Thursday Night Football (Week 10) before playing at Chicago in Week 11. Baltimore returns home for a Sunday night showdown with Cleveland (Week 12) before traveling to Pittsburgh (Week 13) and Cleveland (Week 14) for important divisional matchups.

· In primetime home games during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), Baltimore has posted a 15-2 regular season record, winning 13 of its last 14 contests. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 7-0 at home on Thursday Night Football, 5-1 at home on Sunday Night Football, 2-1 at home on Monday Night Football and 1-0 on Tuesday night.

· This marks just the second time in the past 15 seasons that neither Ravens-Steelers regular season game is scheduled to be played in primetime. Since 2006, the 2019 campaign was the only other year in which the Ravens-Steelers did not square off in primetime.

· The Ravens have just one home game (Week 15 vs. Green Bay) in the month of December. Conversely, Baltimore plays three home games and has a bye week during the month of October.