Ravens Schedule Unbalanced With Home, Away Games, 5 AFCN Matchups Over Final Stretch

The Ravens are home for nearly a month and hit stay on stay on the road for five of seven games late in the season with an unbalanced 2021 schedule.

Baltimore plays five AFC North games, including two matchups with the Steelers, over the final seven weeks of the season, which will likely decide the division.

The Ravens have the league's second-toughest schedule behind Pittsburgh. Baltimore's opponents had a .563 winning percentage last season, compared to .574 for the Steelers.

Other Schedule Notes

For the eighth time in team history – and the second consecutive season – the Ravens will appear on Monday Night Football twice (at Las Vegas and vs. Indianapolis).

Baltimore will play at home on Monday night for just the fourth time since Harbaugh’s 2008 Baltimore arrival. (The Ravens have been scheduled for 14 road Monday night games, including in 2021 at Las Vegas, during Harbaugh’s 14-year tenure.)

The Ravens will not travel for nearly a month between Weeks 5-9. Baltimore will have home games against Indianapolis (Oct. 11), Los Angeles Chargers (Oct. 17) and Cincinnati (Oct. 24), prior to its Week 8 bye. The Ravens will then host Minnesota in Week 9 before returning to the road in Week 10 (at Miami).

From Weeks 10-14, four of Baltimore’s five games will be on the road. The Ravens travel to Miami for Thursday Night Football (Week 10) before playing at Chicago in Week 11. Baltimore returns home for a Sunday night showdown with Cleveland (Week 12) before traveling to Pittsburgh (Week 13) and Cleveland (Week 14) for important divisional matchups.

In primetime home games during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), Baltimore has posted a 15-2 regular-season record, winning 13 of its last 14 contests. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 7-0 at home on Thursday Night Football, 5-1 at home on Sunday Night Football, 2-1 at home on Monday Night Football and 1-0 on Tuesday night.

This marks just the second time in the past 15 seasons that neither Ravens-Steelers regular-season game is scheduled to be played in primetime. Since 2006, the 2019 campaign was the only other year in which the Ravens-Steelers did not square off in primetime.

The Ravens have just one home game (Week 15 vs. Green Bay) in the month of December. Conversely, Baltimore plays three home games and has a bye week during the month of October.

— The Baltimore Ravens