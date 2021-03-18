Former Ravens Center Matt Skura Finds New Home With Dolphins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens center Matt Skura, who had to deal with threats to his family on social media after a couple of disappointing performances, inked a free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore had struggles throughout the season snapping the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson. As a result, there is speculation the Ravens could move left guard Bradley Bozeman to center, a position he played collegiately at Alabama.

Skura dealt with various challenges last season in Baltimore.

Skura posted a note on Instagram asking people not to send "hateful or threatening" messages to his family after he had some errant snaps in the team's 23-17 loss to the Patriots.

During that game, Skura sailed the ball past running back Mark Ingram who was lined up in the "Wildcat" that gave the Patriots the ball. Later, another bad snap that got past Jackson cost the Ravens 16 yards late in the fourth quarter.

“The ball was just wet," Jackson said. "The ball was just … [We] couldn’t do anything about it. [Matt Skura] was trying to do the best of his ability, and I was trying to work with him. But things happen, especially in conditions like this.”

The previous week, Skura was dealing with a cut on his hand that led to some high and wide snaps in a 24-10 victory over the Colts.

The change of scenery could serve Skura well.

In 2019, Skura was having his best season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. He also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

The Dolphins are hoping he can find the same success.