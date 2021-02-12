Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith, Family Okay After Being Robbed at Gunpoint

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were not injured after they were reportedly robbed at gunpoint earlier this week in Los Angeles.

Smith and his family were followed from LAX Airport to their hotel where the robbery happened, according to a report by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe," the Ravens said in a statement.

No other details have been released.

In December, Smith agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Ravens through the 2021 season. The deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million and keeps a veteran, home-grown player on the roster.

In 2020, Smith played in 11 games (five starts), registering 27 tackles (23 solo), one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended for Baltimore, which had the NFL’s second-best scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and second-best third-down defense (34.0%).

Over his 10-year career, Smith has produced 351 tackles (304 solo), 14 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two fumble returns (one returned for a 47-yard touchdown), and 71 passed defended.

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft from Colorado.

"We’ve had a lot of years together – his whole career, ever since he came in," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last season. "I spend a lot of time with the secondary, anyway, and the corners a lot. So, we’ve had just many conversations about football, but also about family, all the things.

"Jimmy, he’s been a guy who … We’ve just valued each other’s input and advice in that way. That’s a relationship that I really value very highly, for sure.”