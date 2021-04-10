Ravens: A Whip Around Social Media This Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens players are working out and getting ready for the upcoming season.

The front office and coaches are diligently preparing for the draft.

Here's a roundup of what the players, coaches players and staff had to say on social media this week.

1. Patrick Queen had several big plays over his rookie season and led the Ravens in tackles. His favorite moment? Taking down Bengals quarterback and former LSU teammate Joe Burrow.

2. Speaking of Queen, he would not mind getting his college No. 8 back if the NFL passes a new rule to let linebackers wear single-digit numerals. There's only one problem: Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson currently wears No. 8, and there's little chance he will be giving up that number. Jackson has branded that No. 8 and has one of the best-selling jerseys among all players.

3. Here's a look at some iconic Ravens players wearing their college numbers.

4. As the Ravens prepare for the draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is known for making sure no information leaks from the building. The Ravens do have a tendency to make some surprise selections. Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout and current NFL analyst, sheds light on the process.

5. Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort had a good view for the Orioles on Opening Day.

6. Ravens safety Geno Stone was happy the team re-signed veteran Anthony Levine, who plays defensive back and is a key contributor on special teams. He shared a special moment.

7. No rest. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Hollywood Brown have been working out in Florida. They already look prepared for the season.