Ravens Dealing With Spate of Injuries, But None Season-Ending

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Unlike last year, the Ravens have done fairly well with managing injuries during preseason practice and games.

However, there are issues that have created uncertainty about the availability of key players for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

Here's the breakdown.

Running back Gus Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the regular season. "I’d say that Gus [Edwards] is still on schedule and [I] fully expect him to play quite a bit of football this year," coach John Harbaugh said.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has still not practiced because of an ankle injury. Stanley has been performing conditioning exercises with trainers. Harbaugh was non-commital about his availability for the opener.

Linebacker Tyus Bower is still recovering from an Achilles injury. His timeline to return is also uncertain but there is optimism he will be back in the lineup early this season.

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum returned to practice over the weekend. The Ravens are still determining his status. "The trainers watched him, I haven’t heard the report [on] how he looked in individual," Harbaugh said. "I was not at the O-line individual. So, we’ll see how he feels and how he looked, and how he shows up tomorrow after doing that work for today.”