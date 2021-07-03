M&T Bank Stadium Ranked 25 Among NFL Venues

M&T Bank Stadium is ranked 25th among all 30 NFL arenas, according to a poll by Touchdownwire.

The rankings are based on such factors as fan participation as well as architectural design and climate.

This is a breakdown of M&T Bank Stadium:

The stadium is your generic outdoor venue, but the weather in latter months can be tough. The fans are spirited, which tends to happen when an organization gives them something to cheer for. The Ravens originally had grass from 1998-2002, and then went to artificial turf from 2003-15. The Ravens have been back on a natural surface since 2016, which does add more character to the stadium.

The top five ranked stadiums are:

1. U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)

2. State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)

3. Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)

4. Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks)

5. AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)

M&T Bank Stadium was completed in 1998 at an estimated cost of $220 million, the stadium has 128 suites and 8,196 club seats. The costs for the stadium were generated from the sale of tax-exempt revenue bonds, debt service paid by lottery proceeds and the Ravens.

In November of 2013, the Baltimore Ravens, in partnership with the Maryland Stadium Authority, earned a LEED-certified "Gold" designation for M&T Bank Stadium from the U.S. Green Building Council. M&T Bank Stadium is the first existing outdoor professional sports facility in the United States – including all NFL and Major League Baseball stadiums – to receive USGBC's Gold rating. A LEED certification is recognized across the globe as the premier mark of achievement in green building.