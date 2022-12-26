Ravens-Steelers Now In Prime Time

Baltimore already clinched a playoff spot and can still win the AFC North with victories over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC and will start at 8:20 p.m. in Week 17.

Baltimore already clinched a playoff spot and can still win the AFC North with victories over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

The Steelers and Ravens game replaced the Rams vs. Chargers matchup, which will now play at 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 16-14 on Dec. 3 in a game that featured multiple quarterbacks. The Ravens were already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was injured on a first-quarter sack by linebacker Roquan Smith, who slammed him into the turf. Pickett was placed in concussion protocol and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

Overall, the Ravens managed 215 yards on the ground.

The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory on Sunday night. Jackson could be back in the lineup for the game.

It's the first Sunday or Monday night matchup between the teams since 2013.

The Ravens’ final game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 is also a candidate to get flexed because of its playoff implications. Cincinnati hosts the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 17.