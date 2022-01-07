Skip to main content
Ravens-Steelers Odds and Ends

Baltimore is 4.5-point favorites

A look at the betting lines for the Ravens and Steelers.

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • In 56.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 46.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

  • Baltimore has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Ravens average just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
  • The Ravens average 378.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 359.9 the Steelers give up per outing.
  • Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 359.9 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).
Steelers stats and trends

  • Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Steelers are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens allow (23.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.
  • The Steelers rack up 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow (366.5).
  • When Pittsburgh churns out over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This year, in eight home games, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

