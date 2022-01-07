Ravens-Steelers Odds and Ends

A look at the betting lines for the Ravens and Steelers.

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

In 56.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 46.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Ravens average just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Ravens average 378.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 359.9 the Steelers give up per outing.

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 359.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens allow (23.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Steelers rack up 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow (366.5).

When Pittsburgh churns out over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This year, in eight home games, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.

Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

— Powered by Data Skrive.