Ravens-Steelers Postgame Notes

BALTIMORE —With a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers, Baltimore dropped its sixth straight game to close out the 2021 season and finished at 8-9.

Five of the Ravens’ last six losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3).

Other Notes

In the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, 22 of the last 28 matchups (since 2008) have been decided by one score. Of those games, 16 have been decided by 3-or-fewer points, which is the most such contests among any two NFL division rivals.

The game against Pittsburgh marked Baltimore’s NFL-high fourth overtime game of the season, finishing 2-2 in such contests. Since 2008 (during the Harbaugh Era), the Ravens and Steelers have squared off in five overtime contests, tying (Chargers-Chiefs) for the most OT games in a division series over that span.

The Week 18 game between Ravens-Steelers game marked the 31st meeting (including playoffs) between head coach John Harbaugh and head coach Mike Tomlin. The 31 head-to-head battles tie (Curly Lambeau vs. Steve Owen) for the second-most by a pair of opposing head coaches in league history. The only head coaches in NFL history to produce more head-to-head matchups are Lambeau vs. George Halas (49 times).

With three catches for 27 yards in the game against the Steelers, wide receiver Marquise Brown (1,008 yards) eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He joined tight end Mark Andrews as the second Baltimore tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season (1996: Michael Jackson – 1,201 & Derrick Alexander – 1,099).

Latavius Murray recorded 115 of his 150 total rushing yards in the third quarter, marking the most rushing yards by an NFL player in a single quarter all season. He also became just the third Raven – joining Jamal Lewis (three times) and J.K. Dobbins – to reach the century mark in a single quarter.

