Ravens Bully Their Way Past Steelers With Third-String Quarterback

Both the Ravens and Steelers lost their starting quarterbacks to injuries.

Baltimore is already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was injured on a first-quarter sack by linebacker Roquan Smith, who slammed him into the turf. Pickett was placed in concussion protocol and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.

The quarterback carousel was of many twists and turns in the latest edition of this fierce rivalry.

In the end, the Ravens forced three turnovers and dominated the game on the ground in the 16-14 victory.

Baltimore improved to 9-4 and is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Baltimore snapped a four-game losing streak to Pittsburgh and is 3-0 in the division.

Ravens running back J.K Dobbins was back in the lineup and had a 44-yard run that set up his own touchdown run in the first quarter. Dobbins finished with 120 yards on 15 carries.

Overall, the Ravens managed 215 yards on the ground.

Baltimore Roquan Smith had six tackles and an interception in the red zone that ended a potential scoring drive.

Marcus Williams was also back after missing seven games with a wrist injury. He managed an interception in the end zone. It was Williams' team-leading fourth interception.

A costly unsportsmanlike conduct on Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters put the Steelers inside the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt by Chris Bowell that kept the Ravens lead at 13-7.

Brown put together an impressive drive on the next possession finding Mark Andrews on a 7-yard pass that provided key first down. Justin Tucker extended the lead to 16-13 with a 30-yard field goal.

Campbell's block and Tucker's kick were crucial because the Steelers pulled to within 16-14 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Trubisky was 22 of 30 for 276 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions all inside the red zone. He also avoided several potential sacks, two by linebacker Tyus Bowser, who managed to take him down in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers managed 65 yards rushing on 20 carries.

The Ravens scored on their second drive on a 42-yard field goal by Tucker. With that kick, Tucker became the Ravens' all-time leading scorer ahead of Matt Stover. Coach John Harbaugh won a gamble in that drive when the Ravens converted a fourth-and-1 from their own. 34.

Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III had a poor punt that traveled 17 yards. That set up Dobbins' two runs, including a 4-yard score, that extended the Ravens' lead to 10-0.

Trubisky led a stellar drive and the Steelers pulled to within 10-7 on a 1-yard score by Najee Harris with 10 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Tucker extended the lead to 13-7 on a 35-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining in the half. That kick was set up by Smith's interception.

The Steelers moved into Ravens territory on the next drive but inside linebacker Patrick Queen ended that drive with an interception.