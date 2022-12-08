Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Betting Trends

The Ravens are underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Tyler Huntley stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (+124) | PIT: (-146)

Spread: BAL: +2.5 (-104) | PIT: -2.5 (-118)

Total: 36.5 —Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

"The Steelers enter this contest as slight home favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "This AFC North tilt also features an over/under of 36.5, which is the lowest of the Week 14 totals."

Baltimore is 1-4 straight up in its last five games against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

The total has hit the under in seven of Baltimore's last nine games.

The total has hit the under in seven of Pittsburgh's last nine home games.

Prediction: Steelers 19, Ravens 14

"Without having to deal with Jackson, I can see the Steelers should be able to win this one by at least a field goal," Platana wrote. "Besides, Pittsburgh is a solid 5-2 ATS in its last seven games, whereas Baltimore has failed to cover the spread in six of its last eight."