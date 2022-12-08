Skip to main content

Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Betting Trends

Ravens looking to snap four-game skid vs. Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Tyler Huntley stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel.

  • Moneyline: BAL: (+124) | PIT: (-146)
  • Spread: BAL: +2.5 (-104) | PIT: -2.5 (-118)
  • Total: 36.5 —Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

"The Steelers enter this contest as slight home favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "This AFC North tilt also features an over/under of 36.5, which is the lowest of the Week 14 totals."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Baltimore is 1-4 straight up in its last five games against Pittsburgh.
  • Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.
  • The total has hit the under in seven of Baltimore's last nine games.
  • The total has hit the under in seven of Pittsburgh's last nine home games.

Prediction: Steelers 19, Ravens 14

"Without having to deal with Jackson, I can see the Steelers should be able to win this one by at least a field goal," Platana wrote. "Besides, Pittsburgh is a solid 5-2 ATS in its last seven games, whereas Baltimore has failed to cover the spread in six of its last eight."

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

107346309_original
News

Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest

By Todd Karpovich
download (31)
News

Terrell Owens: Ravens Are Best Destination for OBJ

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17477791
News

Ravens & Steelers Prepping for One of Best Rivalries in Professional Sports

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17324584
News

Numerous Ravens Given A Rest in First Practice of Steelers Week

By Todd Karpovich
tucker_j_USATSI_15444360_0
News

Ravens Have Fourth-Most Pro Bowl Votes

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19563128
News

Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17478313
News

Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19562179
News

Ravens Can't Endure Another Losing Streak Without Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich