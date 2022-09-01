Ravens Still Interested in Tyre Phillips

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not ruled out bringing offensive tackle Tyre Phillips back to the team.

Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens would consider adding Phillips to the practice squad.

“It’s just part of the roster moves right now," Harbaugh said. "Without getting too deep into all of that, there’s a lot of moving parts to all of that. I’m still hopeful as a coach that we’ll get him back. We’ll try to get him back to the practice squad. We’ll see; it may not happen. But that’s what I’m hoping for.”

In a surprise move, the Ravens cut Phillips and replaced him with linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.

The Ravens reportedly tried to trade Phillips but there was evidently not enough interest or they did not receive a substantial offer.

Phillips was battling for the starting job at left guard but he has behind Ben Powers on the depth chart. Powers has been a model of consistency on the offensive line.

Last year, Del'Shawn Phillips played in 10 games — four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle. He was twice placed on IR with a knee injury, first on Sept. 14 and again on Dec. 30.

Del'Shawn Phillips led the Jets with 369 special teams snaps in 2021. He is also versatile and played 98 snaps at inside linebacker and 54 snaps at outside linebacker.

Harbaugh declined to comment on Del'Shawn Phillips' status with the team.

“Yes, that’s still … I’ll say this; there’s a lot of moving parts to that one still," Harbaugh said. "Physicals have to be passed, those kinds of things. So, before we start talking about that, maybe we make sure it’s all set up.