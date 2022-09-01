Skip to main content

Ravens Still Interested in Tyre Phillips

OT did not make 53-man roster.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not ruled out bringing offensive tackle Tyre Phillips back to the team.

Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens would consider adding Phillips to the practice squad. 

“It’s just part of the roster moves right now," Harbaugh said. "Without getting too deep into all of that, there’s a lot of moving parts to all of that. I’m still hopeful as a coach that we’ll get him back. We’ll try to get him back to the practice squad. We’ll see; it may not happen. But that’s what I’m hoping for.”

In a surprise move, the Ravens cut Phillips and replaced him with linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.

The Ravens reportedly tried to trade Phillips but there was evidently not enough interest or they did not receive a substantial offer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Phillips was battling for the starting job at left guard but he has behind Ben Powers on the depth chart. Powers has been a model of consistency on the offensive line.

Last year, Del'Shawn Phillips played in 10 games — four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle. He was twice placed on IR with a knee injury, first on Sept. 14 and again on Dec. 30.

Del'Shawn Phillips led the Jets with 369 special teams snaps in 2021. He is also versatile and played 98 snaps at inside linebacker and 54 snaps at outside linebacker.

Harbaugh declined to comment on Del'Shawn Phillips' status with the team.

“Yes, that’s still … I’ll say this; there’s a lot of moving parts to that one still," Harbaugh said. "Physicals have to be passed, those kinds of things. So, before we start talking about that, maybe we make sure it’s all set up.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18903610
News

Ravens Sign Running Back Kenyan Drake

By Todd Karpovich
630cf5eb35e38
News

Ravens Bring Back Familiar Players to Practice Squad

By Todd Karpovich
1352312939.0
News

Surprise Move: Ravens Release Tyre Phillips, Sign Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips

By Todd Karpovich
Screen-Shot-2022-07-15-at-10.23.39-AM
News

Ronnie Stanley Restructures Deal, Gives Ravens More Cap Funds

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens Still Have Areas to Address Despite Finalizing Roster

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18856963
News

Ravens Official Final Roster Breakdown

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18908866
News

Isaiah Likely: Ravens Biggest Preseason Winner

By Todd Karpovich
62f545b94d094807bb085a55c66943bf
News

Availability for Ronnie Stanley Could Be Game-Time Decision for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich