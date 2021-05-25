Ronnie Stanley Ranked Among Top 5 Offensive Tackles in NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is among the best tackles in the NFL, according to the recent rankings by Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens left tackle is still recovering from ankle surgery could be ready for the 2021 season opener. Stanley has been dominant when he is on the field.

Here are PFF's top five tackles

1. David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

3. Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

4. Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

5. Stanley, Ravens

Here is PFF's take on Stanley:

Stanley was his usual self prior to going down with a season-ending injury in Week 8 of 2020, virtually never losing in pass protection. He earned a 91.0 pass-blocking grade over his six outings, which at the time was the best in the NFL. In 2019, Stanley led all tackles in pass-blocking grade by over four grading points with a 93.3 mark. While Baltimore's offense helps, Stanley maintains his strong ranking when isolating the data set to true pass sets. He ranks fourth among all tackles in true pass set grade since entering the league in 2016, and he jumps to first when looking at just the past two seasons.

In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Alejandro Villanueva. who signed this offseason as a free agent, was ranked No. 32, according to PFF.

Here is their analysis: