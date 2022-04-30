Ravens Take Missouri RB Tyler Badie with Final Pick of 2022 Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens picked Missouri running back Tyler Badie with the 196th and their final pick of the 2022 NFL draft

He spent part of his childhood in Baltimore and has a nose for the end zone. His family moved to Randallstown, Md., after Hurricane Katrina.

Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries.

Baddie also caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. His 18 total touchdowns were also a team-high.

He was a second-team All-American.

Badie has a strong pedigree and will compete for the third spot at running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off knee injuries and might start training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Badie should get plenty of carries in the preseason.

Honors

2021 Walter Camp, Sporting News, 247Sports, CBS Sports All-America (second team)

2021 PFF All-America (third team) 2021 AP, Coaches’ All-SEC (first team)