Ravens Three-Round Mock Draft Looks Promising
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going to satisfy several areas of need in a latest mock draft.
ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay took turns predicting who Baltimore would select in the first three rounds.
Here's what they put together:
First Round (14th overall): Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington (Kiper)
RavenCounty Analysis: The Ravens need depth at cornerback and McDuffie would be the perfect complement to Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. He has solid instincts and is quick and athletic. McDuffie is rarely caught out of position, which is a key for the Ravens defense, He would be a solid fit in Baltimore. McDuffie was named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season.
Second Round (45th overall): Cameron Jurgens, center, Nebraska (McShay)
RavenCounty Analysis: The Ravens will likely start Pat Mekari at center but Jurgen provides valuable depth. Jurgens could also take over the starting role if Mekari moves back to tackle in case there are injuries. Jurgens started every game at center in 2021, stretching his streak to 18 consecutive starts at the position. He was one of the top centers in the Big Ten, earning third-team all-conference accolades from the conference coaches and honorable-mention recognition from the league media.
Third round (76th overall): Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, Oklahoma (Kiper)
RavenCounty Analysis: The Ravens need to add young playmakers on the defensive line. Winfrey started all 12 games in which he played finished with 23 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He would push for playing time in his rookie year.
Third round (100th overall): Myjai Sanders, outside linebacker, Cincinnati
RavenCounty Analysis: Sanders would help satisfy the Ravens need for a pass rusher. He's also versatile and can play defensive end. Last, season, Sanders earned First-Team All-AAC honors for a second straight season, as well a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite. He consistently fought through double-teams and chips to produce 34 tackles, 6.5 of which for loss, with 2.5 sacks and five break-ups.