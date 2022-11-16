Skip to main content

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helps kids with diabetes.

BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews fully understands the challenges of dealing with diabetes. 

Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic but that has not stopped him from accomplishing his dreams as a tight end for the Ravens. 

Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently hosted an awareness event with Andrews, who met with members of the diabetes community to discuss living with diabetes without limits. 

Diagnosed with T1D at the age of 9, Andrews has never let his diagnosis slow down his success. 

After a stellar high school football career, Andrews committed to the University of Oklahoma where he went on to star for three seasons and win the Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football. He still holds the school record for career receiving yards as a tight end. He was picked in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. 

Andrews has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and was named to the 2021 All-Pro Team after setting the Ravens' single-season record for receptions and receiving yards.

The event included an M&T Bank Stadium tour, meet and greet, and a special Q&A session where Andrews' fans, mostly youth who are also living with T1D, had the opportunity to ask him questions about managing his diabetes at the highest athletic level, the diabetes devices he uses, and how he stays motivated. 

The evening was emceed by Brian Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tandem Diabetes Care.

