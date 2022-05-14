Skip to main content

Ravens Tight End Nick Boyle Takes One for the Team

Boyle has been hampered by a knee injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has restructured his contract to give the team more salary-cap relief, according to ESPN.

Boyle’s reduced his salary from $5 million to $1.12 million with a $2.63 million signing bonus. He also has more than $1.25 million available with incentives. A portion of his salary was converted to a roster bonus next year, creating $2.6 million in cap space.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle restructured his contract.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle restructured his contract.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR with a knee injury against the Patriots, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. 

The leg continued to hamper him last season and he appeared in five games (three starts). Boyle didn't make his season debut in Week 11. He caught one pass for 2 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens do have depth at tight end.

This past season, Mark Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions.

The Ravens also selected a pair of tight ends in the fourth round of his year's draft — Charlie Kolar from Iowa State and Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina. 

"They’ve got the size to be a mismatch for a nickel," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "[They’re] both very competitive as perimeter blockers. They understand angles, and how to get on players. I showed you [that] they’ll work their feet and stay on blocks. So, [they’re] just kind of different body types, but [have] similar type [of] styles, I would say.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

1185349719-2
News

Ravens Notebook: A Deeper Dive Into 2022 Schedule

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
usa_today_17300809.0
News

Ravens Win Total Projection With 2022 Schedule

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
usa_today_13768380.0
News

Top Five Games of the Ravens 2022 Season

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
1160461513
News

After Early Lull, Ravens Schedule Gets intriguing

By Baltimore RavensMay 12, 2022
DOZHFBS3ZZHTVL44PVPUFG5SKY
News

Ravens 'Runaway Favorite in AFC North'

By Todd KarpovichMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17300826
News

A Look at Ravens 2022 Opponents Heading Into Schedule Release

By Todd KarpovichMay 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.00.53 AM
News

Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed Offers Sage Advice To Rookie Kyle Hamilton

By Todd KarpovichMay 12, 2022
usatsi_16732095_168397990_lowres
News

Ravens DT Travis Jones' Mindset Is 'To Go Out There and Dominate'

By Todd KarpovichMay 11, 2022