Ravens Tight End Nick Boyle Takes One for the Team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has restructured his contract to give the team more salary-cap relief, according to ESPN.

Boyle’s reduced his salary from $5 million to $1.12 million with a $2.63 million signing bonus. He also has more than $1.25 million available with incentives. A portion of his salary was converted to a roster bonus next year, creating $2.6 million in cap space.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle restructured his contract.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR with a knee injury against the Patriots, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches.

The leg continued to hamper him last season and he appeared in five games (three starts). Boyle didn't make his season debut in Week 11. He caught one pass for 2 yards.

The Ravens do have depth at tight end.

This past season, Mark Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions.

The Ravens also selected a pair of tight ends in the fourth round of his year's draft — Charlie Kolar from Iowa State and Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina.

"They’ve got the size to be a mismatch for a nickel," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "[They’re] both very competitive as perimeter blockers. They understand angles, and how to get on players. I showed you [that] they’ll work their feet and stay on blocks. So, [they’re] just kind of different body types, but [have] similar type [of] styles, I would say.”