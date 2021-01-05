Road Team Has Held the Advantage in Ravens-Titans Playoff Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Titans will meet for the fifth time in the postseason in this year's Wildcard round of the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore and Tennessee have split their past four meetings with the road team winning each of those battles.

Here's a look back at those matchups.

Jan. 7, 2001

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Ravens 24, Titans 10

Highlights: The Ravens rolled through top-seeded Tennessee en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. With the game tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Ravens special teams ace Anthony Mitchell scored a 90-yard touchdown when he caught an attempted field goal by the Titan Al Del Greco that was tipped by defensive lineman Keith Washington. Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis intercepted a pass by Titans quarterback Steve McNair and ran 50 yards for a score.

Jan. 3, 2004

AFC Wildcard Round

Titans 20, Ravens 17

Highlights: In another highly contested game, Tennessee kicker Gary Anderson converted a 46-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining for the victory at M&T Bank Stadium. McNair set up the game-winning kick with an eight-play, 35-yard drive. The Titans snapped a five-game losing streak to Baltimore. Ravens running back Jamal Lewis led the NFL with Lewis 2,066 yards rushing during the regular season, but the Titans' No. 1 rush defense held him to just 35 yards on 14 carries. McNair completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 159 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Jan. 10, 2009

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Ravens 13, Titans 10

Highlights: Ravens kicker Matt Stover hit a 43-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in a low-scoring, hard-hitting game. Baltimore rookie quarterback Joe Flacco went 11 of 22 for 161 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens were outgained 391 yards to 211 yards, but managed three key turnovers on an interception by Samari Rolle and two fumble recoveries. Tennessee had entered the game with a plus-14 turnover margin.

Jan. 11, 2020

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Highlights: Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to upend the top-seeded Ravens, who were coming off the best regular season in franchise history. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson managed 508 total yards but threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble. Baltimore managed 185 yards rushing on 29 carries (6.4 ypc).