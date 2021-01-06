Ravens-Titans: Wildcard Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

AFC Wildcard Playoff: Ravens at Titans

When

Sunday, Jan. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

How to Watch/Listen

Local Television : WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore) National Television: ESPN and ABC

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Series History

The Titans lead the regular-season series 11-10, including a 30-24 overtime victory in Week 11. The postseason series is tied 2-2 with the road team winning each time. Last season, Tennessee knocked off top-seeded Baltimore 28-12 in the Divisional round.

By the Numbers

10 – Head coaches, including John Harbaugh, to lead their team to at least nine postseason berths in the first 13 seasons of a coaching career. The others are Pete Carroll, Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy, Bud Grant, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Mike McCarthy, Andy Reid and Marty Schottenheimer.

Notable

The Ravens and Saints were the only teams in 2020 to rank in the Top 7 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Ravens allowed the league’s second-fewest points (18.9) and scored the seventh most (29.3), while the Saints ranked fifth in both categories (21.1 and 30.1).

Players Spotlight

Mark Andrews had 58 catches for 701 yards and 7 touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in Ravens history with multiple seasons of at least 70 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. ... Wide receiver Marquise Brown finished with team-highs in receiving yards (769) and receiving touchdowns (8) on 58 catches.

Offense

The Titans have done an effective job keeping Lamar Jackson from taking over the game in their last two meetings. Earlier this season, Jackson threw for 186 yards with a touchdown, interception and ran for 51 yards in Tennessee's 30-24 overtime victory. In last year's Divison playoff game, Jackson managed 508 total yards, but most were late in the game in the Titans' dominant 28-12 victory.

Jackson, however, appears to be peaking. Over the Ravens' five-game winning streak to end the regular season, he threw for 809 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has run for 430 yards with another four scores. Overall, Jackson has thrown for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 qbr). His favorite targets have been wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Miles Boykin, along with tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens are hopeful to get wide receiver Willie Snead back in the lineup.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has emerged as a key threat and has run for 805 yards and nine touchdowns — a franchise rookie record. Baltimore finished the regular season with an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game. Gus Edwards also had a solid year with 723 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Defense

Baltimore needs to stop Titans running Derrick Henry to snap the two-game skid against the Titans. In last year's playoff game, Henry rumbled for 195 yards on 30 carries. He also threw a touchdown pass. In Week 11, The Ravens managed to contain Henry in the first half before he began to wear them down in the fourth quarter. Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. However, the Ravens did not have defensive end Calais Campbell or nose tackle Brandon Williams in the lineup for that game and they could play a major role in this matchup. Henry finished the regular season with an NFL-best 2,027 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been efficient against Baltimore with play-action and has managed to avoid crucial turnovers. He has thrown for 3,819 with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His play-action keeps teams off-balance. His favorite targets are A.J. Brown (70 receptions, 1,075 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Corey Davis (65 receptions, 984 yards, five touchdowns). Tight end Jonnu Smith has caught eight touchdown passes.

Prediction

The Titans have found a way to beat Baltimore in their past two matchups and have also mocked the Ravens players. For example, the Titans gathered on the Ravens logo at midfield before being confronted by Baltimore coach John Harbaugh prior to the Week 11 matchup. The Ravens are playing their best football of the season and Lamar Jackson is determined to win the first playoff game of his young career. This game will hinge on the Ravens containing Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. Baltimore signed Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe this offseason for this type of game. The move pays off.

Ravens 34, Titans 31